DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Dec. 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Travis Perry Kramer, 32, who is charged with photography/film/depict on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, a second-degree felony; two counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, a felony in the second degree; 11 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; 10 counts of child pornography, a felony in the second degree; two counts of corruption of minors, a second-degree misdemeanor and corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Barry Allen Altemus, 46, who is charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –a felony in the third degree; aggravated assault by vehicle –a felony in the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI –a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –a felony in the third degree; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –acting with negligence, a third-degree misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Anthony Micheale Hile, 28, of Grampian, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Alex Wayne Dixon, 45, of Big Run, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Michael Franklin, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, and receiving stolen property.
- Aaron Daniel Ogershok, 35, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; misbrand of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Hunter Allen Ullery, 22, of Florida, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Naquan Tyrese Berryman, 29, of North Carolina, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 39, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; firearms to not be carried without a license, a third-degree felony and cited for traffic violations.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense and cited for traffic violations.
- Adrian Lee Saccoach, 42, of Wallaceton, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Angela Marie Ricketts, 38, of Clearfield, who is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misbranding a controlled substance.
- Jerry Richard Schrecengost, 47, of Andover, Ohio, who is charged with burglary –overnight accommodations, person present, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespassing by entering a structure –a first-degree misdemeanor and cited for criminal mischief –damaging property and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail is set at $50,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Amy O’Connell, 47, of DuBois, who is cited for writing bad checks.
Guilty plea
Brianne M Varljen, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with theft of property- lost etc by mistake, a third-degree misdemeanor.