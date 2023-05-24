DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 19 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Scott Wolfe, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance –first offense –a felony in the third degree; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Bradley Nathan Witherow, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with seven counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Brad Nathan Witherow, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Brad Nathan Witherow, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with six counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Thomas Robin Yeager, 61, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –also a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Amanda Leigh Fields, 37, of Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –also a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings held
- Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; making terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, a felony in the third degree; and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
- Jamie Renee Beach, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Dana Nicole Thomas, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
- Dana Nicole Thomas, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Damion M Frantz, 29, of Brockway, who is charged with four first-degree misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations.
- Matthew D. Horner, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for a traffic violation.