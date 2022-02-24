Gavel stock photo, dark (copy)

DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 11 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Emily Noe Krivak, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • John D. Ward, 54, of DuBois, two is charged with aggravated assault, a felony in the second degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
  • Joshua Joseph Mercer, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.

Held for court

  • Jonathan Julius Dion, 25, of Houma, LA, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.

Guilty plea

  • Roberta Harding, 58, of Butler, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

WithdrawnAhmed Mohamed Farah, 42, of St. Louis, MO, who was charged with retail theft. Bail was set at $150,000.

