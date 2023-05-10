DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 5 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas May 24.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with trespassing –a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Carrie An Smith, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –a misdemeanor –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea
- Joshua Douglas Good, 36, of Penfield, who pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Benjamin Franklin Brown, 68, of DuBois, who pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Chance Aaron Schalk, 35, of DuBois, who pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Hearings continuedAmanda Leigh Fields, 37, of Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations.