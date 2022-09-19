DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Sept. 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David Eugene Moore Jr., 30, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
- David Eugene Moore Jr., 30, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Joel Lee Preston, 64, of Falls Creek, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Chester Allan Scott, 64, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Robert A. Lanager, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Tracy Lynn Diehl, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael Ryan Roush, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Brianna Beth Smith, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Michael Kenneth Spicher, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with five felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; four counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Douglas Edward Bloom, 43, of Bellefonte, who is charged with four counts of rape forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; four counts of a rape of a child, a felony in the first degree; four counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI), a felony in the first degree; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; four counts of sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony in the second degree and 16 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a felony in the first degree.
Guilty plea
Walter Oakley Wolfe Jr., 59, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.