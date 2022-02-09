DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 4.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ashley Nichole Ream, 32, of Curwensville, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- Tyler Jordan Knepp, 28, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Rebecca Dustynn Shaginaw, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Fawn Leah Carr, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christina Galbreath, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Amanda Harris, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
- Alicea Siara Wineberg, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with communications with 911, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Hearings continued
- Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicholas Martin Newcamp, 21, of DuBois, who is charged with stalking, trespassing and loitering and prowling at nighttime. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with retail theft.
Guilty pleaCody Lee Davidson, 32, of Butler, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. A traffic citation was withdrawn.