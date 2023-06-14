DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 9 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alexander Bryce Foltz, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Damion M Frantz, 29, of Brockway, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dana Nicole Thomas, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dana Nicole Thomas, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
Hearings continued
- David Michael Berouty Jr., 29, of DuBois, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Adrian Lee Saccoach, 42, of Wallaceton, Pennsylvania, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor.
- Joseph Alvin, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Guilty pleaMary Ann Gwendolyn Philbrick, 29, of Panama, New York, pled guilty to disorderly conduct by hazardous offense, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $5,000.