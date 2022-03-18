DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings March 11.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Jason Anthony Yusnukis, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Elizabeth A. Digilarmo, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of Clearfield, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, criminal conspiracy by aiding in retail theft, also a felony in the third degree, receiving stolen property and trespassing. Bail is set at $2,500.
  • Barry Allen Desalve Jr., 56, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Timothy Carl Nelson, 30, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Johnn Henry Keckler II, 59, of Sarasota, Florida, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Albert Charles Adams, 63, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.

Held for court

  • Christopher Allen Strunk, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
  • Michele Anne Sherwood, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and receiving stolen property.
  • Earl Eugene Powers III, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and receiving stolen property.
  • Abby Jo Sabatine, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft, criminal conspiracy by aiding in retail theft, and receiving stolen property.

Moved to non-traffic court/withdrawn

  • Jenifer Gwen Guaglianone, 38, of Brookville, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A resisting arrest charge was withdrawn.
  • Matthew James Upton, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for disorderly conduct.
  • Daniel Shane Bishop, 36, of West Virginia, who was charged with theft by deception and writing bad checks. All charges were withdrawn.

Dismissed

  • Zachary Shugarts, 18, of Troutville, who was charged with making terroristic threats.

Hearings continued

Carlton Sharal Estes, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft of property.

