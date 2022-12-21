DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Dec. 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lynze Ann Taylor, 35, of Penfield, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor and cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail was set at $25,000.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Howard Eugene Johns, 54, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lisa Marie Williams, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
Held for court
- Ashley Ann Mick, 35, of Glen Richey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eric Lamont Williams, 53, of Michigan, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –commercial vehicle; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely; accidents involving a damaged vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea
- Ruby Elizabeth Bell, 67, of DuBois, who is charged with making false reports –reported offense did not occur, and communications with 911.
- Todd Grant Donahue, 54, of Curwensville, who is charged with disorderly conduct.
- Joseph Michael Kacan, 22, of New Jersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
Hearings heldAngela Marie Ricketts, 38, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, misbrand of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.