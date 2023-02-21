DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Feb. 17 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Elhadj Malick Diallo, of Maryland, who is charged with two counts of acquisition or obtaining/possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for a vehicle violation. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Ricky Lee Anderson, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Russell Henry Haag, 43, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jacob Cawon Jackson, of Maryland, who is charged with acquisition or obtaining/possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations.
- Bradley Allan Conner, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –schedule 1 –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
- Dana Nicole Thomas, 36, of Brockway, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree and conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor.
- John Paul McKim, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of the use/possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Michael S. McKendrick, 39, of Black Lick, Pennsylvania, who pled guilty to the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Miles Eldon Kilmer, 67, of DuBois, who pled guilty to trespassing, a third-degree misdemeanor.
Hearings continued
- Mitchell Pisarcik, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and is cited for evading arrest or detention on foot.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Daniel Joseph Donnelly, 38, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct –engaging in fighting.