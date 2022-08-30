DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Aug. 26 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Paul Gregory, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Rebecca Ann Reasinger, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) -impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Christopher Raymond Irvin, 39, of Clearfield, who is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Vincent J. Lingenfelter, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck; aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person; resisting arrest/other law enforcement; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $100,000.
- James Kuntz, 36, of Sykesville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) -impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Alexandra T. Sammarcelli, 26, of Clearfield, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, and obstructing/impeding justice –picketing. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Jacqueline Quackenbush, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with corruption of minors, a felony in the third degree, and endangering the welfare of children, also a felony in the third degree.
Held for court
- Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Hearings continued
- Michael Ryan Roush, 37, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Caleb Isaac Doksa, 24, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, four counts of receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.
Guilty pleaTimothy W Malmgren, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.