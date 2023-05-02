DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 28 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas May 24.
- Savannah Mayerchak, 35, of Corsica, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Jeffrey Kyle Leiberton, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –third offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Brenda Lynn Lewis, 47, of Clearfield, who is charged with retail theft –destroying inventory/tag, a felony in the third degree.
- Dennis Conrad, 44, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Aaron Michael Finch, 53, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Tracey Lynn Scullion, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the first degree, and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the first degree.
- David Mark Shilala, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with promoting prostitution –encouraging prostitution, a felony in the third degree; promoting prostitution –procuring a prostitute, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Kristin Love, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with making any materially false oral statement, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Bradley Nathan Witherow, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with seven misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation.
- Sean Adam Kerchinski, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with selling noncontrolled substances –similar to controlled substances, a felony; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations.
- Jerry Richard Schrecengost, 47, of Andover, Ohio, who is charged with burglary –overnight accommodations, person present, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a first-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property, and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail is set at $50,000.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shannon Gene Evans, 52, of Brockway, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Kathleen Hooven, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Rachelle Ricketts, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Moved to traffic court
- Raymond David Castro III, 42, of DuBois, who is cited for four traffic violations.
Withdrawn
Heather Renee Territo, 30, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor –and cited for harassment. Charges were withdrawn.