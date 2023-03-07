DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held March 3 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alicea Siara Wineberg, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and is cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Robert F. Runyon Jr., 41, of DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Michael James Delarme, 35, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jonathan Farrell Dillman, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Randy Gene Dickey, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Amy Lynn Marino, 45, of Clearfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, who is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault. According to court documents, Dodson’s bail has been denied.
- Heather Renee Territo, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $2,500.
Guilty pleaThomas Ward, 28, of DuBois, who pled guilty to a simple assault charge –a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $25,000.