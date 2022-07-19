DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings July 15.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ashlee Marie Bennett, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Cheryl L. Johnston, 55 of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – first offense, and cited for careless driving.
- Cory Shane Bortz, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings held
- Robert A. Lanager, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – first offense, and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Alisha Christine Conlee, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Jin Lin, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree; four counts of retail theft – taking merchandise, a misdemeanor; five counts of receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing bad checks.
- Eugene Cresson Askey, 46, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Held for court
- Tracey Lynn Scullion, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
- Famah Abdul Sangho, 27, of Philadelphia, who is charged with criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Charges dismissedDaniel John Confer, 40, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and cited for harassment.