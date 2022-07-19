DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings July 15.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Ashlee Marie Bennett, 25, of DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $100,000.
  • Cheryl L. Johnston, 55 of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – first offense, and cited for careless driving.
  • Cory Shane Bortz, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.

Hearings held

  • Robert A. Lanager, 55, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance – first offense, and cited for traffic violations.

Hearings continued

  • Alisha Christine Conlee, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
  • Jin Lin, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree; four counts of retail theft – taking merchandise, a misdemeanor; five counts of receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft – taking merchandise.
  • Donald Dicostanzo, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing bad checks.
  • Eugene Cresson Askey, 46, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with writing bad checks.

Held for court

  • Tracey Lynn Scullion, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
  • Famah Abdul Sangho, 27, of Philadelphia, who is charged with criminal trespassing – entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.

Charges dismissedDaniel John Confer, 40, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and cited for harassment.

