DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 28.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tiffany Marie Harrison, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a second-degree felony, and simple assault. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Zachery Chase Potter, 22, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Samuel John Fye, 55, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Antonio Dominik Mazza, 26, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and criminal mischief. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Seth Lee Luzier, 23, of Luthersburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and driving under the influence (DUI) –driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, as well as cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $20,000.
- Jon Paul Giles, 50, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Stephen Jeffrey Montesano, 42, of Fort Pierce, Florida, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Jim Barnes III, 25, of Akron, Ohio, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Brandon P. Coder, 33, of Sykesville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continuedBrooklynn Dawn Bowser, 23, of Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.