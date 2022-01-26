DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 21 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Francis Alvin Jr., 37, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Teresa Marie Hummel, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Glenn Robert Gearhart, 63, of Curwensville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Loren Morris, 27, of Penfield, who is charged with failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police and failing to verify her address, both felonies in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
Dismissed
- Dan Eugene Prebble, 59, of Sykesville, who was charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Samuel John Fye, 55, of Penfield, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance.
- Dustin Karl Sayers, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault. Bail. is set at $25,000.
- Emily Noe Krivak, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with retail theft.
Guilty plea
Gregory J. Todd, 40, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $25,000.