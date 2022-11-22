DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Nov. 18.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn Paul Cutlip, 38, of Falls Creek, who is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Alexander Brumberg, 19, of Altoona, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Alexander Brumberg, 19, of Altoona, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, criminal mischief –damaging property and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Alexander Brumberg, 19, of Altoona, who is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors in the first degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Stephen Delbert Pardee, 42, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Ryan Latshaw, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with evading arrest or detention on foot; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering and prowling at nighttime; simple assault and cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings continued
- Aaron Daniel Ogershok, 35, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; misbrand of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brianne M Varljen, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with theft of property and receiving stolen property, both second-degree misdemeanors.
- Justin J. Shank, 40, of Big Run, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise.
- James M. Domitrovich, 53, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Joshua Mitchum McLain, 46, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Michael L Royer, 22, of Shamokin, who is charged with theft by deception –false impression.
Hearings held
- Michael S. McKendrick, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
Emily Diana Hepler, 34, who is charged with adults misbrand of any controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.