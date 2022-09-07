DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Sept. 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ty Walker Hahn, 27, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, also a felony in the third degree; fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a second-degree misdemeanor, and is cited for 46 traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Edward Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception – false impression. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph E. Manners, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and theft by deception – false impression. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Carissa Jean Updyke, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Tarjee Andrew Adams, 26, of Vauxhaull, New Jersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Robert Spencer Childress, 51, of Aberdeen, Maryland, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea
- Gary Lee Pounds, 51, of DuBois, who is charged with the possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aubrie Minnae Howard, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Douglas Wayne Taylor, 59, of Rockton, who is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $25,000.
Held for court
- Donald Alan Ingram, 38, of Force, who is charged with possession/sale/use of display documents and cited for several traffic violations.
- Kelsey Jade Eliason, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with obstructing administration/law/other government, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Alisha Christine Conlee, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise.
Hearings continued
Darren Michael Sears, 52, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.