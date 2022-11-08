DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Nov. 4.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyle Michael Logan, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) –person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the first degree; corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, a felony in the first degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Jasmine Nicole Peterson, 27, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense; and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Kimberly Marie Clark, 46, of DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Spice Rene K Brooks, 28, who is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Shane Matthew Waroquier, 41, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for 14 traffic violations. Bail was set at $25,000.
- Kristopher Lonny Moss, 39, of DuBois, who is charged with indecent assault without consent of the other person, a second-degree misdemeanor, and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, of Harrisburg, who is charged with robbery –inflicting/threatening bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; robbery –taking property, a third-degree felony; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Aaron Daniel Ogershok, 35, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; misbrand of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Todd Grant Donahue, 53, of Curwensville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property.
- Eric Lamont Williams, 53, of Michigan, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –commercial vehicle, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense; accidents involving a damaged vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joshua Mitchum McLain, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
- Barry Allen Altemus, 46, who is charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –a felony in the third degree; aggravated assault by vehicle –a felony in the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI –a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –a felony in the third degree; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –acting with negligence, a third-degree misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Naquan Tyrese Berryman, 29, of North Carolina, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail was set at $25,000.
Held for court
- David Joseph Smith, 21, who is charged with robbery –inflicting/threatening bodily injury, a felony in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
Guilty plea
Heather Lynn Slagle, 39, of Templeton, who pled guilty to possession of marijuana and a traffic violation.