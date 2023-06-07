DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 2 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amy Jo Logan, 45, of Penfield, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Jordan J. Lance, 39, of Clearfield, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; providing false identification to law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Robert Charles Heasley, 70, of Brockway, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
Hearings continued
- Heather A. Ellinger, 43, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited three times for retail theft –taking merchandise.
- Adrian Lee Saccoach, 42, of Wallaceton, Pennsylvania, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance –a misdemeanor.
- Katelyn Fae McClure, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Matthew D. Horner, 47, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for a traffic violation.