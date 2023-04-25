DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held April 21 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas May 10.
- Franklin Joseph Boruch Jr., 50, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Melissa Lynn Custer, 52, of James City, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
- Kristyn Leigh Womeldorf, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance combination –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Gary David Anderson, 51, of Bellefonte, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense.
- Kate Olivia Inzana, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Guilty plea
- Chad Michael Roy, 38, of DuBois, who pled guilty to theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- David William Sekula, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Frank Benjamin Irwin, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a second-degree misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, also a second-degree misdemeanor.
- Carrie An Smith, 48, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
- Benjamin John Alexander Rossi, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor –and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Katelyn Fae McClure, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor –and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Rachelle Ricketts, 28, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
- Dani Rae McConnell, 30, of Brockway, who is charged with accessing a device issued to another person –not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cydney Elizabeth Stewart, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a misdemeanor in the second degree.