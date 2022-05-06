DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over preliminary hearings April 29.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Malinda M. Giovannelli, 38 of Brockway, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Lisa Irwin, 57, Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Lori Lynn Schena, 61, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tabitha Jayne Tarbutton, 42, of Eddystone, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, providing false identification to law enforcement and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Tabitha Jayne Tarbutton, 42, of Eddystone, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Toni Marie Irwin, 41, of DuBois, who is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Van Darren Bortz Jr., 38, of Sykesville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely. A charge for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Melissa Lynn Hawk, 36, of DuBois, who is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Kristen Voris, 29, of DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea
- Renee Roberta Atwood, 40, of Brockway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Shawn Paul Irwin, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with trespassing and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Harry Eugene Dunlap, 70, of Curwensville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Held for courtMitchell Paul Pisarcik, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.