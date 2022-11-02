DuBOIS — Magisterial District Judge David Meholick presided over several preliminary hearings and other proceedings Oct. 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ronald Raymon Graham, 26, of Summerville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Douglas Jason Mosier, 25, of Falls Creek, who is charged with corruption of minors. Bail was set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Jerry Richard Schrecengost, 47, of Andover, Ohio, who is charged with burglary –overnight accommodations, person present, a felony in the first degree; criminal trespassing by entering a structure –a first-degree misdemeanor and cited for criminal mischief –damaging property and theft by unlawful taking –moveable property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Louis Carl Duttry, 63, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Withdrawn/moved to non-traffic court
- Justin Michael Heffner, 38, of DuBois, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Ryan Latshaw, 34, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault, loitering and prowling at night time, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. All charges have been withdrawn. Bail is set at $15,000.
Guilty plea
- Joan A. Rogers, 45, of DuBois, who pled guilty to the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kyle P. Mrzena, 36, of Chicago, Illinois, who pled guilty to possession of marijuana.
Hearings held
Hannah Elizabeth Smith, 21, of Tiffin, Ohio, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and alcohol and cited for traffic violations.