DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to assault police officers in the emergency room at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police officer was stationed at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois on May 12, where Fuller was transported by EMS. At that time, police were in the emergency department where Fuller was located. He reportedly became irritated when he was told he could not speak to the woman who was there filling out paperwork for him.
Fuller stood up and walked to the door, when police allegedly told him to stop twice. Fuller allegedly grabbed the officer’s wrist, and was again warned to stop. Another officer stepped in to assist at this time and helped take Fuller to the ground. While on the ground, Fuller reportedly grabbed the handle of an officer’s gun and stated “I have your gun.” The officer broke Fuller’s grip of the gun handle. At that same time, Fuller then allegedly grabbed the holster of the officer’s taser, but the officer again broke his grip, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A date has not yet been set for Fuller’s preliminary hearing, according to court documents.