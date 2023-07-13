DuBOIS – A DuBois man has been jailed on several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and held a gun to her head.
Joseph Michael Mazza, 30, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; two counts of strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; and is cited for harassment –subjecting another person to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 11.
According to police, the alleged domestic assault occurred at a West Long Avenue residence on the afternoon of July 9. The incident occurred as Mazza was allegedly using methamphetamine, and was paranoid that the victim was cheating on him. He reportedly began to yell at her, telling her that his phone was being hacked, and he was paranoid about the police coming to their residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mazza then allegedly began grabbing the victim’s arms causing bruising, and then struck her in the face/jaw area. During the time of the strike, the victim was reportedly holding a 1-month-old baby. Mazza also allegedly kicked the victim and “pistol whipped” her, causing a cut on her forehead, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mazza reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck until she began to lose consciousness.
The physical altercation allegedly continued as Mazza grabbed a 9mm Ruger handgun and held it to the victim’s head, reportedly saying “he would kill her.” Police were told that the victim attempted to leave the residence during the altercation, but Mazza would grab her and allegedly pull her back into the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
This information was obtained on the morning of July 10 when the victim was interviewed by state police in Hollidaysburg.
Mazza is confined in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at Meholick’s office.