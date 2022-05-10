DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on felony assault charges after he allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat May 6.
Kevin Austin Shirey, 64, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference –a felony in the first degree; aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 9.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a Quarry Avenue residence on May 6 for reports of an alleged assault. The victim advised dispatch that he was assaulted with a baseball bat. He also identified Shirey as the one who allegedly assaulted him. Police have responded to this residence numerous times for disturbances between the two, as Shirey lives in an RV on the victim’s property, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim reportedly had several injuries to his head, finger, elbow and forearm. DuBois EMS arrived on scene to assist the man, who had a bleeding wound on the back of his head and two lumps on top of his head, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said Shirey had allegedly entered his residence yelling at him, and an argument ensued. Shirey allegedly left and grabbed a baseball bat from his RV and attacked him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The man said he fell to the ground, where Shirey continued to hit him with the bat eight to 10 times. He said he held his hand up at one point, and Shirey allegedly hit his hand with the bat. The victim said he thought his hand was broken, to which Shirey reportedly said, “Good.”
Shirey gave police the bat he used during the alleged attack.
Shirey is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.