DuBOIS — A DuBois man is accused of attempting to rob the Subway restaurant on South Brady Street Nov. 11.
Tristan Brian Ed Snyder, 24, of DuBois, is charged with robbery – taking property, a felony in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois police were dispatched to an alleged attempted robbery at the Subway on South Brady Street Nov. 11. They arrived and secured the scene, learning the suspect had fled on foot. One of the workers reported the male suspect was around 6-foot-1 and wearing blue and black checkered pajama pants, a navy hoodie and a face mask with a marijuana leaf on it.
The man allegedly entered the store and reportedly spent 30 minutes in the bathroom, before taking a drink from the cooler and approaching the counter. He then allegedly ordered an employee to open the register, to which she refused, so he allegedly walked behind the counter and again, ordered her to open the register in a stern voice, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman felt she was in danger with the suspect standing over her. He did not verbally threaten her or show a weapon, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman called for her co-worker for help, who reportedly came up and confronted the man, before he fled the store. The co-worker chased after him. He was last seen fleeing north on Thompson Alley, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Through investigative leads, Snyder became a suspect. On Nov. 12, police located him at his father’s residence, and he was detained and transported to the DuBois City Police Department.
During an interview with police, Snyder admitted he attempted to rob Subway. He also said that after leaving, he reportedly burned the clothing he was wearing.
At the time of the arrest, Snyder was allegedly in possession of a bundle of heroin stamp bags, two syringes and brass knuckles, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Snyder’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19. He is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000.