DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed after he allegedly struck and choked a woman on June 27.
City of DuBois Police have charged Dustin Paul Notto, 28, with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 28.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to a South Avenue residence on June 27 for reports of a domestic incident in progress. The caller reported that Notto was allegedly at the residence punching a woman. Police made contact with both parties and the witness. During this time, Notto reportedly kept yelling to the victim and to the witness that he “did not hit her.” He was advised multiple times to stop yelling and interfering with the investigation or he would be arrested. Police also blocked him from entering the residence.
Notto was allegedly not following instructions and was arrested. Notto pulled away from police and continued to resist arrest. He then allegedly attempted to escape from police by attempting to jump off the porch. Police were able to restrain him and place him in the back of the patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with the victim, who stated that she and Notto walked to a residence when he reportedly began “flipping out on her.” She told police he struck her in the face and told her to “shut up.” He then allegedly threw an apple at her and tried to choke her. The victim said she could hardly breathe, and that Notto threatened to punch the witnesses if they called police. The victim had red marks on her face, arms and neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The witness said the Notto started yelling at the victim, and she witnessed him strike her with a closed fist. She said he started pushing her against the wall on the porch, and that he also struck her in the head inside of the residence. She confirmed that Notto then allegedly began choking her.
Notto is confined in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 7 at Meholick’s office.