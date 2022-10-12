GRAMPIAN — A DuBois man is facing several charges after he allegedly wrecked his truck with a minor as a passenger while under the influence of drugs.
Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –a felony in the third degree; aggravated assault by vehicle –a felony in the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI –a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –a felony in the third degree; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed –acting with negligence, a third-degree misdemeanor; two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 5.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 219 near the intersection of Golf Road in Bloom Township, Clearfield County, on May 21. While on scene, police observed a vehicle off the southbound lane of the roadway facing north, resting against a tree, and had major damage to the front portion. The operator and passenger were self extricated from the truck and were located inside of the ambulance.
Upon further inspection, police discovered the vehicle reportedly did not have a brake caliper or brake pads on the left front wheel, and there were needle nose vice grips clamping down a break-line near the rear axle of the vehicle. The inspection sticker had the date June 21, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed a witness who was on the scene, who said that he was outside of his residence on Chestnut Grove Highway that evening when he heard brush cracking, and observed the truck impact the tree. The man said he rushed over and saw a young girl lying on the driver’s lap. He helped the two people out of the vehicle, adding that the driver went further into the brush and it appeared as if he was allegedly trying to hide something, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The minor present in the vehicle at the time of the accident told police that she and Altemus were coming home from fishing when he “lost his breaks.” She was reportedly sitting in the back not wearing a seatbelt, and upon impact, flew to the front of the truck and hit her face off of something.
Another witness who followed the truck for one mile said the driver was traveling at 55 mph, when all of the sudden, the truck traveled into the opposing lane and then off of the roadway where it struck a tree. When the witness went to see if they were OK, the driver allegedly said that “he had a warrant” and had to leave the scene.
The driver, identified as Altemus, was trying to locate insurance information when police observed a bottle of pills in plain view. Police also found suspected methamphetamine at the scene near the truck, as well as suboxone strips, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Altemus told police he and the minor were fishing that day in Curwensville. On the way home, he was “opening a soda for her” when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and hit the tree.
Altemus allegedly admitted to being prescribed suboxone and using methamphetamine the night prior, and said he bought $20 worth of meth two nights prior, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Alemus consented to a blood draw.
On June 6, blood draw results showed that Altemus had ingested amphetamines, methamphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The minor in the vehicle suffered a laceration on her nose and fractured nasal bones, as well as a fracture in her left foot.
Altemus’ preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at Meholick’s office.