DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on charges after he allegedly was exposing himself to more than one person at the Clarion Hotel on Valentine’s Day.
Jeffrey Allen Newman, 63, is charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, open lewdness and disorderly conduct by hazardous/physical offense, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 15.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police met with a staff member of the Clarion Hotel on Rich Highway in Sandy Township on Feb. 14, for reports of a man “acting weird,” and namely showing his private parts to people walking past his room.
Officers responded, and learned the tenant was reportedly Newman. The staff member told police that a teenager was on the first floor walking past room 124 when he discovered the door was open. When he looked inside, he saw a man, who allegedly approached him in the doorway and exposed his private area.
The staff member went to Newman’s room to speak to him, and the door was still open. He was allegedly in his room naked, in view of people walking in the hallway. She told him if he did not shut the door, he would be asked to leave. She said that several minutes later, she then received word of a naked man exposing himself to people on the first floor. After being told he had to leave, Newman allegedly refused.
Police knocked on the door and spoke to Newman about the situation. They noticed that he allegedly had a small piece of clothing covering his private area. Per the request of the staff member, Newman was escorted from the hotel property.
Police then received a second call from the Clarion Hotel, reporting that Newman was back on the property. He left prior to police arrival. A couple of hours later, the same staff member told the 911 operator that Newman was allegedly walking around the hotel lobby hallway with his pants around his ankles, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Upon arrival, police entered the hotel restroom, where Newman supposedly was, and told him he was under arrest. Newman reportedly gave officers a hard time as they tried to handcuff him, putting his arms in alternate positions. He then fell to the ground, and intentionally put his knees to his chest, preventing officers from securing his arms.
DuBois City Police and state police in DuBois also responded.
Newman’s bail is set at $15,000.