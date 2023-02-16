DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to fraudulently use a debit card numerous times at local Sheetz stores.
Ryan Matthew Sprague, 30, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize use; theft of property, etc., lost by mistake, a misdemeanor in the third degree; two counts of possessing/accessing a device knowing it is counterfeit/altered; a misdemeanor in the third degree; and receiving stolen property, also a misdemeanor in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to make contact with a man on Jan. 11, who reported that his “Chime” debit card was used at the Sheetz on North Brady Street numerous times. The man said the card in question was green and white, had “Chime” in the top corner and his credentials on the back of the card.
The man told police he had lost his Chime debit card, and was unaware of its whereabouts. When he checked online bank statements, there were 30-60 transactions attempted or completed at the Sheetz stores on East DuBois Avenue and North Brady Street. The card was being used at the ATM, as well as the Pennsylvania Lottery machine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The value that was reportedly attempted to be obtained totaled $2,020.
Police traveled to the Sheetz store on North Brady Street, spoke to management and received video surveillance, which showed a known individual, later identified as Sprague, entering the Sheetz, walking to the ATM and looking around before retrieving a green/white debit card from his pocket and attempting to use it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sprague allegedly attempted to use the card repeatedly, before proceeding to the Pennsylvania Lottery machine. He then left the store before re-entering and attempting to use both machines again, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
These events happened five times before Sprague exited for a final time, entering a Ford truck and leaving the store.
Police arrived at the Sheetz store on East DuBois Avenue and reviewed its video surveillance. The footage reportedly shows a Ford truck in the parking lot, with Sprague exiting and entering the store. He then allegedly walks toward the ATM and Pennsylvania Lottery machine, in which he retrieves a white/green card and a pink card and attempts to access the machines. Sprague allegedly attempts to access the lottery machine four times, and the ATM two times, before exiting the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sprague’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 24 at Meholick’s office.