DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was allegedly found behind The Commons plaza with a prohibited shotgun in his possession.
Stephen Delbert Pardee, 42, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Nov. 11. Bail is set at $50,000.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to the area of Bee Line Highway for reports of a person acting suspicious after leaving a Treasure Lake residence. The suspect had reportedly been seen carrying a firearm and wearing a mask before getting into a white van. The witness said the van left Treasure Lake and was seen stopped behind the REMAX agency.
Sandy Township and DuBois City police officers were advised by Treasure Lake personnel that the vehicle was just observed behind The Commons shopping plaza. Police went to this location and found a vehicle matching the description behind Michaels arts and crafts store. Officers approached the van and the man inside, and asked him to exit the vehicle. He was identified as Pardee, and officers observed a blue-colored shotgun in plain view between the front seats, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pardee agreed to talk to police, and said there was a shotgun in the van he had been operating. He said he was scared for his life, and that two men had been following him recently. Pardee reported that a previous girlfriend may be involved with these two individuals. Pardee allegedly appeared very paranoid as he spoke to police. He said he had been wearing a mask, as he did not want to be identified by the people following him.
Pardee admitted to being a convicted felon years ago, and was informed that he was not to possess a firearm if he has a felony conviction. Pardee then allegedly began arguing with police, stating he was able to possess a shotgun, and then requested a lawyer’s presence.
His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at Meholick’s office.