DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a knife.
Daniel John Confer, 40, is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor, making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor, and cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 25.
DuBois City Police were made aware of a woman who reportedly arrived at the Penn Highlands DuBois emergency room seeking treatment on June 24. The woman said she had been allegedly assaulted on June 22 by Confer, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police she had confronted Confer about a situation involving another woman, when he allegedly grabbed her around the neck and was choking her. He also allegedly punched her in the face and shoulder. Confer then grabbed his pocket knife and “threatened to cut her throat,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Confer reportedly said that he was “going to make her pass out, but it took all of his might not to.”
The woman reportedly had recently-inflicted injuries to her neck and shoulder.
Confer’s bail is set at $150,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Friday at Meholick’s office.