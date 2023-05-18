DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly physically assaulted and attempted to strangle a woman May 14.
William D. Butler, 39, is charged with strangulation, applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; two counts of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 14.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to a Morrison Street residence for reports of an alleged physical assault on May 14. Upon arrival, police heard a woman screaming and crying inside of the residence, and made contact with a 12-year-old child who was visibly upset and looking out of the residence, as Butler was allegedly screaming at and striking the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police made contact with Butler, who was immediately detained. The victim came to the door and was visibly upset. She also had a small scratch or cut on the right side of her mouth, and her left eye was very red. Police observed reddening along her neck and chest area.
While speaking with the victim, police learned that Butler was reportedly mad at her for striking a deer with her car earlier in the day, and had the vehicle towed to the wrong garage. Butler allegedly began to scream and yell at her, pushing and shoving her into the washer/dryer, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She advised that Butler struck her numerous times in the arms, as well as striking her in the head. The victim also had bruising and redness on her left bicep area. The victim went on to say that Butler grabbed her by the back of her neck multiple times. When she was sitting on the couch, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck/throat, and began to strangle her. The victim said she felt dizzy, and police observed swelling to left side of her head, where Butler had allegedly head-butted her.
Police also spoke with the child, who said Butler had threatened them with a “metal board” with screws protruding out from one side. The child also confirmed that Butler had “hit and choked” the woman, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Furthermore, police spoke with a neighbor and witness, who said he saw Butler’s hands around the victim’s neck/throat area.
Butler was confined in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 26 at Meholick’s office.