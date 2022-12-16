DuBOIS — A man is facing charges after he was allegedly found driving while in possession of methamphetamine and a prohibited firearm in the DuBois area.
Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, of DuBois, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Nov. 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police officer was patrolling on May 4 when he saw a black Dodge pickup truck reportedly proceed north through a legally-posted stop sign at the intersection of South Church Street and East Long Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop, immediately noticing that the driver had dark tinted windows, and he could not see the driver through them. Two other officers arrived on scene to assist.
When asked to provide his license, registration and insurance, the driver said his license was suspended, and handed the officer an identification card. Identified then as Bohensky, Clearfield County Control confirmed that his driving privileges were suspended related to an alleged DUI offense, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was asked to step out of the vehicle. Bohensky was advised that he was not permitted to be operating the vehicle.
Officers informed Bohensky that they were aware of his past with controlled substances, to which he said he was cleaning himself up. When officers asked to search the vehicle, Bohensky allegedly grew uneasy, displaying fidgety and nervous behavior. He was advised that he was free to leave, but that he could not drive the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed, as a valid driver did not respond to move it for Bohensky. Inside, police observed a brown wallet with cash; a silver Jennings Firearms .22 caliber pistol in the center console; a shoebox with various Xbox games and Xbox controllers; a black backpack which was found to have an orange in color plastic bag with a packaged substance –suspected methamphetamine, which was logged into evidence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The substance was then tested, and reportedly came back positive for methamphetamine.
On May 9, police confirmed that Bohensky did not possess a license to conceal a firearm.
Bohensky’s preliminary hearing is set for today, Friday, Dec. 16, at Meholick’s office.