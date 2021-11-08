DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs.
Robert Lee Harmick Jr., 60, of DuBois, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession, with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Oct. 12.
DuBois City police supervised the controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Harmick on South Jared Street in June, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
A confidential informant was observed by officers driving on South Jared Street and entering the residence, spending 13 minutes inside, and driving to the DuBois City police station afterwards. The CI provided the substance, reportedly methamphetamine, and a written statement.
This purchase was the reason for a search warrant. Officers made entry into the South Jared Street residence, where all occupants were secured, and a search was conducted.
As a result, police reportedly seized two bags of a white crystal-like substance, numerous wax paper stamp bags containing a powdered substance, digital scales, and money, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Harmick told police he allegedly purchased two ounces of methamphetamine from two men in Akron, Ohio.
The Erie Crime Lab confirmed the substances provided were methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and buprenorphine, according to the affidavit.
Harmick’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19.