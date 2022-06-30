DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly failed to perform heating/ventilation work that he already received payment for.
Joseph E. Manners, 56, is charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 11.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police received a phone call from a Treasure Lake resident on May 5, who said he had hired Manners on Nov. 14, 2021 for home improvements. Manners owns and operates Jack’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) business. Police reported that as of May 10, Manners had not completed any of the work.
After meeting with the man at the Sandy Township Police station, police learned that he had met with Manners at his residence, and he wished to install a new gas boiler heating system for the residential home. He then provided police with a work order and receipt, and told them the installation was to be between Nov. 22, 2021-Nov. 24, 2021. He paid Manners $3,000 in cash, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man said he messaged Manners asking about when he would be completing the job, and then asked for a refund of the money he paid him. Manners allegedly agreed to pay the money back, but quit responding to any of the man’s calls.
The resident told police that since it was winter, he had to pay another company to complete the home improvements to his heating system.
Manners’ preliminary hearing is set for Friday at Meholick’s office.