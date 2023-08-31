DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on 148 charges for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a minor.
DuBois City Police have charged Sean Daniel Lechiara, 39, with 10 counts of rape of a child, a felony in the first degree; 10 counts of rape –forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree; 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a felony in the first degree; 10 first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age; 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, a felony in the first degree; 20 first-degree felony counts of aggravated indecent assault –less than 13 years of age; 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; 10 counts of sexual assault, a felony in the second degree; 10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a felony in the third degree; 10 counts of indecent assault without consent of the other person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; corruption of minors –defendant 18 years of age or above, a felony in the third degree; 10 counts of statutory sexual assault –11 years older, a felony in the first degree; and seven counts of invasion of privacy –transfer image by telephone, email internet, etc., a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 31.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 9, DuBois City Police received a report of an alleged sexual assault. The 13-year-old victim had texted 911 for police assistance. The girl told police Lechiara had been sexually abusing her for the past year and a half. She stated she was 12 years old when the alleged abuse started, and that it took place at a residence in DuBois.
During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center on May 9, the victim said the alleged assaults happened in different areas of the home. She said the assaults would often stop due to someone in the home coming close to them. Lechiara had allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also forced her to have sexual intercourse with him and touched her sexually on numerous occasions.
The victim stated the assaults were more frequent in the summer of 2022, and that she did not know how to stop them or where to get help.
The victim reportedly disclosed the alleged assaults to two people, one on May 8 and the other in the summer of 2022. Police interviewed these witnesses who confirmed her story.
The victim also showed police a text message thread between her and Lechiara, which took place on April 8, 2022, and were referencing a sex toy.
Police also found an email on the victim’s phone, dated Aug. 29, 2022, which was sent to Lechiara’s email address. The email consisted of two photos, which were sexual in nature. The victim confirmed that the photos were of her, but denied sending them to Lechiara, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police secured a search warrant for Lechiara’s email account and located three separate emails and photos associated with the account. The emails allegedly contained a total of seven photographs of the victim, all sexual in nature. The victim told police that it was common practice of Lechiara to take her phone, and that the only manner in which the photos could have been sent to Lechiara would have been for him to send them to himself from her phone.
Lechiara is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will be held at Meholick’s office Sept. 8.