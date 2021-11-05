DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on several felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman several times while she was asleep and videotaped the incidents.
Mark Ronald Huffman, 59, of DuBois, is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, a felony in the second degree; two second-degree felony counts of aggravated indecent assault – complainant is unconscious or unaware that penetration is occurring; two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, person unconscious; two counts of indecent assault without consent of another, a misdemeanor in the second degree and 11 counts of invasion of privacy – transfer of an image by telephone, email, internet, etc., according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Oct. 13.
DuBois City police were contacted by a woman Oct. 5, who wanted to report that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted and had video evidence of this.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman said she located a cell phone that reportedly belonged to Huffman. She tried to view several videos on the phone and was unable to, so she logged on to Huffman’s Google account, where she located seven videos of Huffman allegedly sexually assaulting her, against her consent and knowledge, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The videos appeared to be made on a cell phone or handheld device, and depicted the victim lying in bed, either unconscious or sleeping. Huffman is then seen allegedly touching her inappropriately. Police observed the victim’s clothing was different in the videos, which indicated there was more than one assault, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police Oct. 9, Huffman allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the woman and videotaping himself while doing so. He said she did not consent, and that he did not have her permission to do so. Huffman reportedly said he was unsure of how many times he did this, and that he used his cell phone to record the assaults, then transferring the videos to his Google account. He denied having drugged the victim, but said she was asleep and unaware of the assaults, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Huffman is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 22.