CLEARFIELD — A DuBois man has been jailed on several charges after he was reported for allegedly stalking a woman and threatening to kill her.
Kevin Alexander Kear, 30, is charged with stalking –repeatedly commits acts to cause fear, a misdemeanor in the first degree; two counts of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting; cited twice for harassment –following in a public place; cited twice for harassment –course of conduct with no legitimate purpose and cited for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Joseph Morris’ office May 25.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township Police Department officers responded to Anytime Fitness, located on Daisy Street Extension in Clearfield, for a report of a domestic incident on May 24. The caller reported that she had a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order against Kear, which had expired. He had allegedly jumped into her car in the parking lot, and threatened to kill her if she got another PFA. He then reportedly got out of the car in the gym parking lot, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke with the victim, who stated that she had left Kear over the weekend, and had gotten an emergency PFA in Elk County, as she was staying in St. Marys. The PFA expired on May 23, 2022, and she was in the process of petitioning for a temporary PFA.
She told police that she was leaving for an appointment concerning the PFA on May 23, when Kear reportedly pulled up in a vehicle, got out and got into the vehicle she was driving, stating they needed to talk. She remained civil in nature with him due to being in the vehicle.
Kear allegedly told the victim if police were involved again, he would “show her how quickly he could kill her,” and that a PFA is just a piece of paper. The woman called someone for help, and Kear reportedly left. Police observed the security video, which reportedly showed the Kear’s vehicle passing the entrance of the gym, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police were later dispatched by the manager of the gym, who reported that Kear was pounding on the door trying to, again, get to the victim. Police located the Kear’s vehicle, which reportedly had an expired inspection, and made contact with both Kear and the victim.
Kear was advised by police that he needed to leave. He also reportedly said following the PFA’s expiration, the victim had called him wanting to work things out, and that anything she reported between the two of them would be hearsay.
Police spoke with the victim again, who said she had not been physically harmed, but said Kear had threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police transported Kear to the Lawrence Township Police Department, then to the Clearfield County Jail.
Kear’s bail is set at $50,000. He waived his preliminary hearing at Morris’ office June 1.