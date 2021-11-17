DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole items from Martin’s grocery store in DuBois.
Justin Lee Glinkerman, 36, of DuBois, is charged with retail theft, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 15.
DuBois City police were dispatched to Martin’s on Hoover Avenue on Sept. 1 for reports of an alleged shoplifter who left the store with a shopping cart and a backpack. The man was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and camouflage backpack. He reportedly left Martin’s and headed toward the DuBois Walkway behind the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police spoke to the store manager and looked for the suspect outside. Police watched the store’s surveillance video and were shown what the man looked like, and requested photos and video of him and what items were taken, as well as the cost.
The man was identified as Glinkerman, who allegedly stole $23.19 worth of items.
Glinkerman’s arrest record shows four prior retail theft convictions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.