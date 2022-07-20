DuBOIS — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole several drones, vacuums and other items from the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois over a two-month period.
Jin Lin, 36, of DuBois, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree; four misdemeanor counts of retail theft –taking merchandise; five counts of receiving stolen property and cited for retail theft –taking merchandise, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Sandy Township Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter in DuBois on April 2 regarding an alleged retail theft case.
Police met with a Walmart employee that evening, who advised them of several recent retail thefts that had allegedly been committed by the same man. She provided videos, pictures, receipts and a statement about each incident. She said she was able to get the name of the man, due to him using a credit card while checking out other items, and described the vehicle he drives, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police she began looking into the incident when several drones, for sale by Walmart, appeared to be missing. Through video surveillance, she observed a man taking drones and vacuums from the shelves in Walmart and placing them into his cart. After going to the lawn and garden section, the man would allegedly throw the drones and vacuums over the very tall fence between the lawn and garden area and the road on that side of the building, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He would then drive his vehicle to where he threw the items and put them into his vehicle and leave.
On a few of the theft occasions, the man had paid for some other items with his credit card. She observed the name to be Jin Lin, and saw him driving a Mercedes Benz that matched the description of the pictures.
The employee told police the first time she observed Lin throw a drone over the fence was on Feb. 24, 2022. He then pushed his cart back into the store and pays for the remainder of the items, but not the drone, which was valued at $299.
She again observed Lin put a drone into his cart in Walmart on Feb. 27, 2022, before he pushed it into the lawn and garden section and threw it over the fence. He then goes back into the store and pays for the remainder of the items in his cart at the self checkout. The total value of the drone is $299.
Lin reportedly entered the parking lot in the same vehicle on March 11, 2022, entering the store with a shopping cart and going to the auto care section, where he selects car seat covers and puts them in his cart. He then goes to the lawn and garden section and allegedly throws the seat covers over the tall fence. He exits the store without paying for the seat covers, totaling $49.98, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On March 18, 2022, the employee said she observed Lin go to the home section of the store with a shopping cart where he selected a vacuum, then a FitRx Pro muscle massage gun and placed the items in the cart. He then goes to the lawn and garden section and allegedly throws the items over the tall fence, and goes back into the store to pay for the remainder of the items. The total value of stolen items is $192.
Lastly, Lin entered the store on March 19, 2022, where he went to the electronics department and selected two drones, putting them in the shopping cart. He then goes to the vacuum aisle again and allegedly places one in the cart. He then goes to the lawn and garden section and throws the two drones and vacuum cleaner over the fence before paying for the remainder of the items at the self checkout. The total amount of stolen items was $602, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lin’s preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at Meholick’s office.