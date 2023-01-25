DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.