DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole several firearms from a West Long Avenue residence.
Jamie Lee Taube, 34, is charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 18, DuBois City Police received a report of a burglary at a West Long Avenue residence, which allegedly involved the theft of 30-40 firearms.
On Jan. 20, police interviewed a man who reported that he knows Taube, and has known for some time, and in the previous 10 days, had hung around him. Taube allegedly confessed to him that he burglarizes buildings that are empty, or when no one is around, and “has places picked out.” Within the previous four days, Taube reportedly told him about “a pile” of guns, both pistols and rifles, adding that one was a “Tech 9.” Taube reportedly said he was going to “make a run,” since he made a deal for some of the guns for $9,000. When asked where the guns were, Taube said he had them stashed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Jan. 21, officers from Sandy Township Police and DuBois City Police departments served a search warrant on Taube’s place of residence on Forrest View Drive. As a result of the search, police seized three rifles, one handgun and ammunition that matched the description of guns reported stolen from the West Long Avenue residence. Police recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm, a Yogo Model 59/66, a New England Firearms Co Pander Model 20 gauge and a Champion 20-gauge shotgun, all reportedly identified by the victim as his, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The owner of the Forrest View Drive residence reported that on Jan. 15 or 16, Taube allegedly brought many guns there, and was keeping them behind the furniture. He was also able to look at most of the guns, and described 10-12 that matched ones reported stolen in the West Long Avenue burglary. When asked where he got the firearms, Taube reportedly said that he inherited them.
Taube is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10 at Meholick’s office.