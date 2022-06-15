DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center and was caught with several drugs.
Charles Raymond Riley, 41, is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, also a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police received report of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center on Rich Highway on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. The caller said a woman walked into Pilot, and someone ran to her vehicle and took off in it, a blue/gray Jeep Cherokee.
Police spoke with the woman, who had walked to Sheetz. She said the vehicle belonged to her uncle. She confirmed that she entered the store when someone got into the vehicle and took off, and could not provide any further information about the vehicle. Police made contact with the vehicle owner on Jan. 2, 2021, who said the vehicle was a 2007 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, blue in color.
On Jan. 6, 2021, DuBois City Police located the stolen 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a Jared Street residence. Sandy Township Police arrived and confirmed the vehicle was the one stolen from Pilot. Riley was reportedly standing on the front porch. Further investigation showed that he had driven to McDonalds earlier that day to get food, and a receipt was found inside the Jeep with the date Jan. 6, 2021.
A woman at the residence told police that Riley admitted to her he allegedly stole the vehicle. During a search, police located the keys to the Jeep in Riley’s coat pocket, as well as a small pipe with burnt residue and green and yellow clasp container, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Riley reportedly admitted to stealing the Jeep from Pilot on Jan. 2, 2021, and taking it to McDonalds earlier that day, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a search of Riley’s black zippered container, police located four bundles of suspected heroin, each of which contained “RedBull” stamping on each bag. Police then searched the green and yellow container, locating one bundle of suspected heroin; a Ziplock bag of plant material, suspected marijuana; another Ziploc bag with suspected heroin; a larger bag rolled up that contained a white crystal-like substance, suspected methamphetamine; and a metal tube with aluminum foil wrapped around it and a plastic/metal smoking pipe, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lab results from the Erie Regional Lab indicated that there were 32 blue glassine packets marked “Red Bull,” a total weight of .560 grams, containing fluorofentanyl and fenanyl; .059 grams of marijuana; .69 grams of methamphetamine; nine white glassine packets, a weight of .110 grams, containing fentanyl; One blue glassine packet, .014 grams, containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Riley’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday at Meholick’s office.