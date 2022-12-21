DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on several felony charges after he was allegedly conversing with an online profile posing as a 14-year-old female in a sexually-explicit manner.
Christopher Matthew Link, 44, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, a felony in the first degree; five counts of unlawful contact with a minor –obscene and other sexual materials and performances, a felony in the third degree; corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Dec. 20.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to Sheetz on North Brady Street for a possible disturbance on Dec. 19. Officers learned that the group “814 Pred Hunters” were on scene and confronting a man they claimed had been texting with a 14-year-old female.
The officers detained Link and transported him to the DuBois City Police Station. Link was dressed in a suit and tie. A man with the “814 Pred Hunters” group turned over a binder of alleged text messages between Link and a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl named “Nikki.” The messages between Link and the decoy were sexually explicit, and exchanged from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In the messages, Link allegedly describes in graphic detail how he would have sexual intercourse with the female and perform sexual acts with her.
“Nikki” told Link in at least two messages that she was only 14 years old. Link referenced in several messages that “he could get into a lot of trouble” and even asked if the girl was working with police. Link also allegedly sent a total of five sexually explicit photos via text message, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Link and the decoy planned to meet at the Brady Street Sheetz store on Dec. 19 around 5:30 p.m., then return to her place. “Nikki” had stated she was nervous. Link allegedly told her he would meet her at this location wearing a suit and tie.
At the police station, Link first claimed he was a victim of hackers, but eventually admitted to sending all of the text messages, including nude photos. However, he claimed he “forgot” the female was only 14, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Link’s bail is set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30 at Meholick’s office.