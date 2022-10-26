DuBOIS — A 35-year-old DuBois man has been jailed on several felony charges after he allegedly had sexual conversations with an online profile posing as a 15-year-old female and attempted to meet her in person.
Kyle Michael Logan is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) –person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the first degree; corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, a felony in the first degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to the area of Sunflower Drive on Oct. 25 for reports of a man who allegedly almost dumped a child out of a stroller several times as he was running with the stroller. The caller was from the 814 Pred Hunters group.
Police met with members of the 814 Pred Hunters group on Sunflower Drive. The boss of the group told police he had a booklet containing numerous text messages and photos from a man named “Alex.” He advised that they were on a social media site and were using a decoy that identified herself as a 15-year-old juvenile. He told police that this decoy was involved in a conversation through messages with “Alex,” but was identified as Logan from Oct. 23-Oct. 25. He explained that Logan allegedly agreed to meet with the decoy in a parking lot just off of Sunflower Drive on Oct. 25. Logan reportedly walked up to the decoy at this location while pushing a small child in a stroller. Once members of the 814 Pred Hunters group exited vehicles to confront Logan, he allegedly took off “running recklessly” and the child almost fell out of the stroller several times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The members of 814 Pred Hunters said they were concerned about the child, and showed police the house that Logan reportedly ran into with the child on Sunflower Drive. The boss of the group then handed police the binder with the alleged messages and photos between Logan and the decoy, advised them that he also had a video of the encounter with Logan on the evening in question and provided them the cell phone number Logan allegedly used to message the decoy.
Police reviewed the booklet provided, where the messages reportedly started on Oct. 23 at 2:54 p.m., where Logan, aka “Alex,” sent the decoy a message saying “Hello.” The decoy responded back, and the two reportedly exchanged messages back and forth. She advised him that she was 15 years old, to which he at first apologized for messaging her. Logan then allegedly tells her she is very attractive for that age, and she says she wouldn’t tell anyone if he is afraid of getting in trouble because of her age, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
They continue to exchange messages, and he reportedly begins referencing the decoy being naked, and then asks for a “full body pic.” Logan also allegedly sent the decoy several photos. He then allegedly begins making sexual remarks to the decoy about sexual activity and goes into graphic detail about what he “likes,” and asks what her fantasies are, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The two continue exchanging messages and photos on Oct. 24, where Logan reportedly tells the decoy to come to DuBois. They discuss watching movies and meeting places, when Logan reportedly advises the decoy that he “could get in a lot of trouble” if they were to meet.
The decoy and Logan continue messaging on Oct. 25, where the conversation turns to talking about sexual intercourse, and both Logan and the decoy’s private areas. The two then discuss where they are going to meet in DuBois, which ultimately was Sunflower Drive, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrived back at Sunflower Drive on Oct. 25 to meet with Logan. Logan said he was willing to meet police at the station to talk.
During the interview, Logan told police that it was him talking with the decoy, and he thought he was just “doing cat fishing with someone who was going to be his friend,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He admitted to starting the conversation with the decoy, and allegedly did not stop conversing with her once he found out she was 15 years old. He said after thinking about it, he realized it was a “dumb decision.” Logan reportedly admitted to running away with the baby in the stroller once he saw the decoy and the 814 Pred Hunters who were approaching him.
He gave police permission to search his cell phone, which was retrieved from his residence.
Logan is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at Meholick’s office.