DuBOIS — A man is facing charges after he allegedly physically assaulted a police officer in the lobby area of Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, of DuBois, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Nov. 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a City of DuBois Police officer advised the department that he was allegedly assaulted in the main lobby at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital on the morning of Nov. 29.
The officer said he was serving a 302 warrant on Fuller when he allegedly stood up from a seated position and began “grabbing at” the officer. The officer reportedly pushed Fuller back, when Fuller allegedly charged and grabbed him, continuing to push him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer said he was forced to defend himself, protect the public and Penn Highlands employees. Fuller allegedly “had to be” taken to the ground, and four people were needed to place him in handcuffs.
At the time the officer was allegedly assaulted, the main lobby of Penn Highlands DuBois was open to the public, and there were both civilians and employees coming and going as part of their daily routine. Fuller’s attack caused for “serious public annoyance, inconvenience and alarm,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The altercation carried into the registration area of the lobby, hindering people who arrived for medical concerns or procedures.
A preliminary hearing for Fuller has not yet been scheduled, according to court documents.