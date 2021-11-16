PUNXSUTAWNEY — A DuBois man is facing felony charges following an incident where he allegedly threw a knife and strangled a woman.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Anthony Michael Schilling, 28, of DuBois, including two counts of strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon –second degree felonies, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called by the victim’s mother who had been on the phone with the victim when she heard screaming and her daughter alleged she had been stabbed.
When police arrived, the victim alleged she got into an argument with Schilling. She alleged Schilling went to the kitchen and got a knife.
He then allegedly threw the knife at the victim, causing a four-inch cut on her left thigh, according to the affidavit. The victim alleged Schilling then put his hands around her neck and slammed her against a wall and began strangling her to the point of suffocation.
She told police he strangled her multiple times throughout the encounter. According to the affidavit, he also stated “if he wanted to make someone disappear, he could because he did it before.”
Schilling is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, and his case is listed as inactive.