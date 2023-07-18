DuBOIS — A man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught dealing heroin and methamphetamine in the DuBois area.
DuBois City Police have charged Gary Lee Pounds, 52, of DuBois, with one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; one count of conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 14.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were patrolling in the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street on April 9 when the officer observed a man, who he knew to be Pounds, riding his bicycle. Pounds reportedly looked behind him three times to see where the police officer was going. The officer checked for warrants, which showed Pounds had an active “failure to appear” warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Police stopped Pounds and approached him, asking if he had anything illegal on him prior to taking him into custody and conducing a search. Pounds responded “Yes.” A search initially resulted in a gray digital scale inside of a backpack that Pounds was carrying. Pounds told the officer the other illegal items were in his coat pockets. Police then found a clear plastic baggie with a white powder substance and another clear plastic baggie with six pink tablets marked “K56,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pounds said the white powder was Ambient, and the six tablets were Oxycodone, neither of which he had a prescription for. He also had an envelope from a Robinson Street mailbox, where he was temporarily living, which had $20 cash inside. Two black cell phones were also seized from the backpack, which Pounds reportedly admitted belonged to him.
On April 13, data extracted from both phones resulted in numerous text messages relating to dealing illicit drugs, as well as text messages that confirmed monetary transactions for drugs. During an interview with police April 17, Pounds confirmed specific locations, dollar amounts and illicit drugs that were exchanged to corroborate the text messages and transaction history.
It was determined that Pounds used the two cell phones to communicate with numerous people to facilitate and successfully complete illicit drug sales. Pounds was allegedly dealing controlled pharmaceuticals, as well as methamphetamine and heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pounds’ preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18 at Meholick’s office.