DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been charged after he was allegedly conversing in a sexually-explicit manner with an online decoy believed to be 15 years old.
Michael J. Alessi, 37, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 24.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 9, the City of DuBois Police Department was dispatched to a Locust Street residence to meet with the group 814PredHunters. Once at the location, the person in charge handed police a notebook and said that Alessi was allegedly attempting to have relations with a 15-year-old female decoy on a Facebook dating app. He also alleged there were photos of Alessi’s private area included in the evidence, which he had sent to the decoy.
The 15-year-old female decoy was to go to Q-Care in DuBois, let Alessi know when she was there and he would give her further instructions on where to go. The 814PredHunters group member advised police he had spoken to Alessi already, and he had confessed to talking to the decoy, and then asked them to leave the property.
Police attempted to make contact with Alessi at the residence twice that day, but there was no answer.
Information in the notebook from 814PredHunters allegedly shows Alessi telling the decoy that he is 37 years old. He then sends her a photo of his private area, and asks her to send a photo back, making sexual remarks towards her. The female lets him know she is 15 years old, to which he says she can come over and they can just talk that he “doesn’t want any trouble.” Alessi then allegedly sent her another nude photo, and asked for one in return. He keeps asking her to try and get a ride to meet him, and says it would be “worth her time,” and that he “practices safe sex,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police met with Alessi at the station on May 13. He reportedly told police he was a methamphetamine addict, and that he did the drug on the date he was to meet with the female and wasn’t thinking properly. He admitted it was him talking to the decoy, but said he didn’t believe she was underage. Alessi reportedly continued to say he knew he had messed up.
Alessi admitted to allegedly trying to get the female to send him nude photos of herself, but she didn’t. He admitted to sending nude photos to her. He also said the night he was supposed to meet with her, he left the house because he got scared. Alessi told police he would give up his phone and all of the information and would be completely cooperative with them.
Alessi’s preliminary hearing is set for June 30 at Meholick’s office.